Jordan: Three killed in police shoot out

Three people wanted for “terrorism acts” have been killed in a shoot-out with Jordan’s special security forces, the country’s Public Security Department said Sunday.

A special security force raided where the three wanted individuals were located near the southeastern border areas of the kingdom, the state-run Petra news agency reported, citing a police statement.

The police added that two of the fugitives had escaped from a correctional and rehabilitation center a few days ago, and the third one was a major-wanted figure who was behind the killing of a local police officer in 2022.

Investigations into the prison breaks were ongoing, said the police.