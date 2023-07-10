Jordan: Three killed in police shoot out

Three people wanted for “terrorism acts” have been killed in a shoot-out with Jordan’s special security forces, the country’s Public Security Department said Sunday.
A special security force raided where the three wanted individuals were located near the southeastern border areas of the kingdom, the state-run Petra news agency reported, citing a police statement.
The police added that two of the fugitives had escaped from a correctional and rehabilitation center a few days ago, and the third one was a major-wanted figure who was behind the killing of a local police officer in 2022.
Investigations into the prison breaks were ongoing, said the police.
Jordan FM warns of catastrophic consequences of Israel’s West Bank raid
Jordan on Monday warned of the catastrophic consequences of the Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin, calling for the international community’s intervention to stop Israel’s military operations. Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and [Read More]
Jordan to extend Syrian refugees ID’s
Jordan will extend the validity of Syrian refugees’ security ID until the end of this year. The Ministry of Interior said that the move is intended to facilitate the renewal of refugees’ documents, particularly the [Read More]
TUS airways begins Cyprus – Jordan flights
TUS Airways operated its first flight to Amman last week. The Airbus A320 aircraft, flight U8 724was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute along with warm hospitality at Queen Alia International Airport. Flights between [Read More]