Nigeria: At least nine people killed in armed attack

At least nine people were killed in an armed attack in Nigeria’s central state of Plateau on Saturday night, a community leader and police source said on Sunday.

The police source told Xinhua on the phone that at least nine villagers were killed in the attack by unidentified gunmen on the Sabon Gari village in Mangu local government area of the state on Saturday night.

Jerry Datim, one of the village leaders, confirmed the attack to reporters in Jos, the state capital, on Sunday, saying six houses in the village were burned down and nine dead bodies have been recovered so far.

“We are still searching because some people are still missing,” Datim said, adding troops of security forces have been deployed to the scene of the attack.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months.