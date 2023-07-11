Cyprus marks worst peacetime military accident

President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, has addressed the memorial service for the victims of an explosion 12 years ago which killed 13 men.

The incident occurred on 11 July 2011, at Evangelos Florakis Naval Base, situated at Mari, Larnaca, when a large amount of ammunition and military explosives self-detonated, killing 13 people, including the Commander of the Cyprus Navy, Andreas Ioannides, the base commander, Lambros Lambrou, and six firefighters.

A further 62 people were injured.

The explosion was the worst peacetime military accident ever recorded in Cyprus, with a yield of approximately 481 tons TNT equivalent, as determined by the official investigation into the accident.

The €700 million Vasilikos Power Station was reduced to a “mangled shell”, and the electricity supply to approximately half of Cyprus was interrupted.

It was the largest artificial non-nuclear explosion of the 21st century until the 2020 Beirut explosions.

As a result of the incident, demonstrations were held in the capital by angered citizens, leading to the resignation of the Cypriot Defence Minister, Costas Papacostas, and the National Guard Commander-in-Chief, General Petros Tsalikidis.