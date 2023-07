New figures reveal the population of Cyprus has recorded a big increase over the last year.

As of January 1, 2023, the population stood at 896,007 – up by 8,698 compared to the previous year.

Stats reveal there were 10,309 births between 1st January 2022, and 1st January 2023,

As for the European Union, the population now stands at 448.4 million people.

Interestingly, the largest decrease in population was reported in Italy.