Feline ‘coronavirus’ kills 300,000 cats in Cyprus – media

A feline coronavirus risks turning Cyprus into an “island of dead cats”, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The paper, reports that ‘experts have warned after as many as 300,000 were killed in an outbreak’.

Furthermore, the report states that both stray and domestic cats have been killed by feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), a coronavirus strain, since January.

Cyprus is known for hosting a large population of cats.

The earliest known written record of cats on Cyprus refers to a story of Saint Helen of Constantinople sending two boatloads of cats to a monastery on the island from Egypt or Palestine in the 4th century AD to deal with an infestation of snakes. Cats on Cyprus have been able to breed for centuries with comparatively little outside influence.

While wildcats in association with humans on Cyprus date to at least 7500 BC – the earliest proven association of cats with humans – there is no known connection between those ancient tamed-wild specimens and modern domesticated Cyprus cats, despite breeder claims to the contrary.

