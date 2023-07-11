Israel keeps interest rate unchanged at 4.75 pct

Israel’s central bank on Monday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.75 percent, the highest level since November 2006, after ten consecutive hikes.

In recent months, Israeli inflation, which stood at 4.6 percent in the last 12 months, appears to be moderating, the bank explained in a press statement.

However, the bank said there is still a possibility of an interest rate hike in future decisions if inflation does not continue moderating as expected, the statement added.

It noted that economic activity in Israel remained strong with some moderation, adding that the labor market reports a downward trend in the job vacancy rate.

The bank also forecasts that Israel’s GDP will grow by 3 percent in 2023 and 2024, following a 6.4 percent rate recorded in 2022. ■