Lebanon smashes human smuggling network, arrests 7

The Lebanese army on Sunday smashed a human smuggling network in the northern town of Bebnine, arresting all its seven members, said an army statement.

The army also seized military weapons and a quantity of ammunition possessed by the network that had been working to smuggle illegal immigrants by sea, according to the statement.

The arrestees were handed over to judiciary bodies for investigation and other legal procedures.

Lebanon has been exerting considerable efforts to thwart illegal immigration attempts, as an unprecedented economic crisis nationwide has forced hundreds, mostly refugees, to escape the country illegally. ■