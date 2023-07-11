Oil, gas discoveries promising in Lebanon waters: energy minister

The two- and three-dimensional seismic surveys implemented on Blocks 4 and 9 of Lebanon’s territorial waters show promising oil and gas discovery potential, said Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayyad on Monday.

“We have sensed a positive atmosphere promising the presence of commercial quantities of gas in Blocks 4 and 9, according to partners with Lebanon in oil and gas exploration, including French energy giant TotalEnergies, Italian energy giant Eni, and Qatar Energy,” Elnashra news website quoted Fayyad as saying.

The minister said the drilling in the two blocks will begin in the first half of August and continue for 90 to 100 days.

Lebanon and Israel finalized a U.S.-brokered maritime border demarcation deal in October last year, bringing both countries closer to oil and gas exploration in their waters after years of negotiations.

In late January, Qatar signed an agreement with Lebanon to join the consortium of TotalEnergies and ENI for oil and gas exploration in the two blocks.

Lebanon needs revenues from the oil and gas sector as the country reels under an unprecedented financial crisis. ■