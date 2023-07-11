Musk satellite prompts reports of UFOs over Cyprus

Social media has been filled with pictures and video of an odd sight in the sky over eastern Cyprus on Monday night.

A mysterious line of bright lights were visible for many across Larnaca, Dhekelia, and Xylotymbou, leading some to believe they spotted a cluster of slow moving UFOs.

The true source of the strange lights was Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The Starlink satellites are meant to help bring high-speed broadband internet to locations across the globe where internet may not be readily available.

It’s not the first time the public has mistaken the satellites for UFOs.

Last year, there were similar reports also from the Larnaca district about a Starlink fleet passing over the island .

