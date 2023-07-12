Bangladesh reports highest daily death toll of dengue this year till now

Bangladesh reported its highest spike of 1,054 new dengue cases and seven more deaths on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The figure is the highest in a single day since January this year, bringing the tally to 14,897 and the death toll to 83.

With the fresh infections reported as of 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, 6,919 more dengue cases were recorded and the death toll reached 36 so far this month, indicating a fast-rising trend of the mosquito-borne disease in the South Asian country.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, and its total number of recovered patients stood at 11,511 on Tuesday since January, said the DGHS. ■