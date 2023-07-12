Cyprus bracing for an intense heatwave, expect 40C Thursday

Cyprus is bracing for an intense heatwave that meteorologists say will be felt from Thursday.

Dubbed “Cleon”, the heatwave is expected to push temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius inland, including in the capital, Nicosia.

The high pressure system – combined with a warm, dry air mass, has already affected Sardinia, Corsica, France and much of Italy, which saw some cities – including Rome – put on red alert.

As for Cyprus, the weather has already been warm in the last few days, with Paphos – a resort on the west coast – recording temperatures of 34oC on Wednesday. Ayia Napa, on the east coast, has seen beaches and watersport venues crowded for the last few days.

Europe has been in the grip of a heatwave for several weeks now.

