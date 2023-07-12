Cyprus: Hotels in Paphos enjoy good business as summer arrives

The Paphos Hoteliers’ Association is happy with the outlook for the tourism sector in the town, and expects hotel occupancy to exceed 80 percent.

New figures show English, Polish, Israeli, and German markets have remained steady in the town, which is a popular summer destination for families.

Across the island, an increase in arrivals from Poland, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — the main tourism markets for Cyprus — appear to be making up for the loss of hundreds of thousands of tourists from Russia and Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

Arrivals from Russia and Ukraine, which accounted for about 22 percent of all foreign visitors, stopped almost completely as a result of European Union sanctions on Russia over the conflict.

Tourism is the most important sector for the Cypriot economy, which along with the services sector contributes about 21 percent to its gross domestic product of 27.5 billion euros.

