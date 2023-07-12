Egypt, UNESCO discuss joint efforts to protect cultural heritage

Egyptian Minister of Culture Nevine El Kilani has met with the head of UNESCO Cairo Office Nuria Sanz to discuss the two sides’ joint efforts to protect cultural heritage.

The minister lauded the “fruitful” cultural cooperation with the UNESCO in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage in Egypt’s capital Cairo, which she described as “a genuine part of our cultural identity,” the English-language daily Egyptian Gazette reported.

“Living heritage provides meaning in the everyday lives of communities, a sense of identity, continuity, and belonging that contribute to people’s well-being,” El Kilani was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, the minister said Egypt has planned a series of events to celebrate the anniversary.

The events include launching the Heritage House set to contain the national archive in Cairo at the end of August and hosting the Dates Festival in the Siwa Oasis in October. ■