New Zealand releases long-term vision for health

The New Zealand government on Wednesday released its long-term vision for health, which sets the direction for the health sector over the next decade.

The document, named “Healthy Futures Strategies,” ensures Kiwis can live long, healthy lives and unfair differences in outcomes are a thing of the past, said Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

The New Zealand health strategy addresses the health of all New Zealanders and sits alongside five population-specific strategies including those for Maori and Pacific peoples, the disabled, women and rural health.

“This is the first time Pacific peoples, women and rural communities have had their own health strategies,” Verrall said, adding the strategy recognizes the need to support and empower people to take control of their own health, and address the wider factors which drive good health and wellbeing.

“It’s vital we prioritize the prevention, reduction and delaying of ill health wherever possible. This means shifting focus and resources towards preventive healthcare,” she said.

The release of the document followed listening to stories of people who did not get the help they needed because of gender, orientation or ethnicity, the minister said.

“We need to end the ‘one size fits all’ approach to health services, regardless of what people actually need,” she said. ■