Russian Railways to invest record amount in 2024

Russian Railways (RZD) plans to invest in 2024 a record amount of about 400 billion rubles (4.4 billion U.S. dollars) of its own funds in the construction of the Eastern Polygon, which includes the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) and the Trans-Siberian Railway (Transsib), RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday.

According to RZD Vice President Oleg Makarov, quoted by the news agency, it will be the highest investment for this project in its history. He said that the next year will hit a peak, with about 400 billion rubles allocated only for the Eastern Polygon, adding that the exact figure has yet to be approved.

The current program for the development of the Eastern Polygon, or the second stage, runs until 2024 and envisages increasing the capacity of BAM and Transsib to 180 million tons in 2024. The measures aim to ensure further growth of cargo flow to seaports.

In 2023, the RZD expects to increase the carrying capacity of the Eastern Polygon to 173 million tons. By the end of 2022, the carrying capacity increased to 158 million tons.

The third stage is being prepared for after 2025. Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Valentin Ivanov said last year that capacity will increase to 197 million tons by 2027-2028 and 210 million tons by 2029-2030. He added that the Ministry of Transport is considering possibly increasing the Eastern Polygon’s capacity to 255 million tons by 2031-2032. ■