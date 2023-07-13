China’s tech giant Huawei launches localized cloud in Türkiye

Chinese technology giant Huawei launched its first localized cloud service in Türkiye at the Huawei Türkiye Cloud Summit in Istanbul.

At the event, Huawei released 78 cloud services covering Data, AI and cloud-native, and a new disaster recovery site in Ankara.

Lu Yong, president of Huawei Europe, said his company is honored to be Türkiye’s partner and help the country “go digital.”

Noting that Türkiye is a pioneering and innovative country, Lu said, “We are ready to help enterprises accelerate their cloud migration and start innovating in the cloud.”

Omer Fatih Sayan, deputy minister of Transport and Infrastructure, thanked Huawei Türkiye for the services.

“I hope that this data center will set an example for other actors in the industry and that more data centers will be established in our country in a short time,” he noted.

Huawei started its operation in Türkiye in 2002 and has a large R&D center in Istanbul. ■