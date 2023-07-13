Cyprus Airways holds talks with the Slovenian government

July 13, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Cyprus, Europe, Mediterranean Focus, Travel 0

Cyprus Airways has held talks with the Slovenian government over its potential entry onto the market through a Slovenian subsidiary.

According to Exyu Aviation, representatives from Cyprus Airways and its shareholder ArcosJet held an introductory presentation at the Slovenian Ministry for Infrastructure in Ljubljana earlier in early July.

Cyprus Airways operates two Airbus A320 aircraft but plans to add ten A220s into its fleet over the next five years.

