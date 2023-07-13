Elon Musk launches AI startup

July 13, 2023

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk said Wednesday he is launching an artificial intelligence (AI) startup called xAI to “understand reality.”

The company said on its website that it is separate from Musk-owned X Corp, “but will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards our mission.”

Some of the team led by Musk worked on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 chatbots, according to the website.

Musk was an initial investor in OpenAI and part of its board, but he left the board in 2018.

The company also includes engineers from other top tech companies, including Google Research, Microsoft Research. ■

