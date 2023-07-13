Heatwave: Cyprus issues rare orange alert as blistering weather grips island

The Cyprus meteorological service has issued an Orange alert, warning the public that temperatures on the island could reach 43oC on Friday.

The warning states that: ‘Inland and over the southern and western coastal areas night minimum temperature is nor expected to fall below 25 degrees Celsius whereas in land, maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 43C and around 33 degrees over the higher mountain areas’.

Dubbed “Cleon”, the heatwave arrived on Thursday and saw temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius inland, including in the capital, Nicosia.

The high pressure system – combined with a warm, dry air mass, has already affected Sardinia, Corsica, France and much of Italy, which saw some cities – including Rome – put on red alert.

Europe has been in the grip of a heatwave for several weeks now.