Iraq reports 377 hemorrhagic fever cases

July 13, 2023

Iraq has registered up to 377 cases of viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHF) since the beginning of this year, said Iraqi Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi on Wednesday.

Fourteen percent of the total infections, or 53 cases, died, Al-Hasnawi was quoted in a ministry statement.

In May, the registered cases stood at 119, of which 18 people died, said the statement.

The VHF is a group of diseases caused by different viruses, including Ebola, which affects multiple organ systems in the body and may cause fever and bleeding.

The Iraqi health ministry did not reveal which virus led to the recent cases. ■

