Marlon Santos returns to former club Fluminense

Former Barcelona center-back Marlon Santos has returned to former club Fluminense on loan, the Brazilian Serie A side said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who is contracted to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk until June 2030, will be tied to Fluminense for the next 12 months.

“Fluminense is everything to me. When the opportunity arose to come back, I didn’t think twice,” Marlon said in a video published by Fluminense on social media.

Marlon began his professional career at Fluminense in 2013 before moving to Barcelona in 2016. He made just three first-team appearances for the Spanish club before having spells at Nice, Sassuolo, Shakhtar Donetsk and Monza.

Fluminense are currently fourth in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings, 12 points behind leaders Botafogo.