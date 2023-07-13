Migrant boat with 17 people lands in Cyprus

A migrant boat has been shepherded into a Cypriot port after getting into difficulties off the eastern coast of Cyprus.

According to Cyprus Radio, the boat had departed from Syria.

The small craft was seen off the coast of Cape Greko, near Ayia Napa, carrying 17 people, including women and children.

After experiencing problems due to rough seas, the vessel was escorted into Golden Coast fishing shelter near Paralimni.

The arrival of migrants by boat has been on the increase recently as weather conditions in the eastern Mediterranean improved.

Migrant arrivals in Cyprus reached a record number of about 22,000 in 2022, more than double the figure in 2021.

Pope meets President Anastasiades, discusses Cyprus situation Pope Francis on Monday morning received President Anastasiades, in an audience in the Vatican. The pair expressed their gratitude for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and Cyprus, and discussed the possibility [Read More] Asylum seekers return to reception center in Cyprus after clashes Hundreds of asylum seekers returned to an overcrowded reception center in Cyprus after fleeing from violent clashes and fires, which destroyed 24 tents on Friday, the Police said on Saturday. Police spokesman Christos Andreou said [Read More]