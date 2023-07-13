Narendra Modi leaves for official visit to France

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for official visits to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During his visit to France, Modi will attend the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, the country’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told the media on Wednesday.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership,” Modi said in his departure statement.

India and France will enhance cooperation across various domains including space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment and culture, he added.

From Paris, Modi will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, the UAE, for an official visit on July 15.

The UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and Modi expressed his anticipation of exchanging views on enhancing global cooperation to facilitate energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement.

