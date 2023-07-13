UN Security Council condemns attack against peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic

The Security Council has condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack against the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic on Monday, which resulted in the death of one peacekeeper from Rwanda.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, as well as to Rwanda and to the United Nations.

They called on the government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate the attack with the support of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, known as MINUSCA, bring perpetrators to justice and keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of the progress.

The council members underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

They stressed the importance of MINUSCA having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote the safety and security of UN peacekeepers.

In a separate statement issued Tuesday through his spokesman, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also strongly condemned the deadly attack, calling on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators and bring them to justice swiftly. ■