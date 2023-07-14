Iranian president wraps up African tour

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi concluded his three-nation Africa tour on Thursday with a one-day state visit to Zimbabwe.

In his welcoming remarks, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Iran to exploit investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

“We welcome investments in several sectors of our economy, especially in mining. We have vast opportunities in mining, in health, in agriculture, in energy, infrastructure development, and science and technology,” he said.

Mnangagwa also condemned sanctions imposed on the two countries by Western nations, saying both countries are victims of the illegal embargoes that continue to hamper growth and prosperity.

“We look forward therefore to sharing experiences with Iran on innovative strategies on propelling the sustainable growth of our economies and raising the standard of lives of our people even under these heinous sanctions” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa also affirmed his commitment to work with Iran and the international community in calling for a just global order.

In his remarks, Raisi, whose Africa tour also took him to Kenya and Uganda, said Iran stands ready to share its capabilities with friends in Africa, especially Zimbabwe.

“Our cooperation with Zimbabwe and our cooperation with the African continent, which is a continent full of potential, could help us for mutual advances,” Raisi said in a translated speech.

“My visit’s message and signal is that we are determined, we are mutually determined to expand our bilateral relations in all areas including political, economic, trade and science and technology sectors,” he added.

Raisi also castigated sanctions imposed on the two countries by the West. “We are against unilateralism, we are against sanctions,” he said.

The two sides signed 12 Memoranda of Understanding in energy, ICT, education, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other fields during Raisi’s visit.

Energy: Nigeria to use Iranian technical and engineering services Iran and Nigeria signed agreements here on Saturday to expand energy cooperation, Iran’s Oil Ministry’s news service Shana reported. The agreements were signed in the presence of Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji and Nigerian Minister [Read More]