Israel takes measures to tackle milk shortage

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed an order to lift customs tax on imported milk for three months to deal with a milk shortage, the Israeli Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that the customs duty, which stands at 40 percent, was temporarily canceled due to the shortage of milk in Israeli supermarkets in recent weeks.

Local media reports attributed the shortage to the government-imposed fixed price of milk, which forced dairy companies to reduce milk production.

Local media reports said Israeli importers are preparing to import milk from Poland, Greece, Hungary, and other European countries, where the milk price is significantly lower.

Smotrich said he made the decision very carefully, noting that lifting the customs duty is the fastest way to fill the gap and end the milk shortage.

