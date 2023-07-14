Macao’s new residential mortgage loans rise 69.2 pct in May

The new approvals of Macao’s residential mortgage loans (RMLs) and commercial real estate loans (CRELs) both increased month-on-month in May, the special administrative region’s monetary watchdog said on Wednesday.

According to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the new RMLs approved by Macao banks in May rose 69.2 percent month-on-month to 2.63 billion patacas (326 million U.S. dollars).

The new RMLs to residents, representing 99.1 percent of the total, grew 70.2 percent to 2.61 billion patacas. The non-resident component decreased to 22.85 million patacas.

The new CRELs increased 59.0 percent monthly to 3.76 billion patacas. Within this total, new CRELs to residents accounted for 90.8 percent.

In May the outstanding value of RMLs dropped 0.6 percent from the previous month, and 3.1 percent from a year earlier, to 233.9 billion patacas, attributable to the repayment of loans with a large denomination.

The outstanding value of CRELs remained virtually unchanged from the preceding month at 161.6 billion patacas.

At the end of May, the delinquency ratio for RMLs stood at 0.7 percent, unchanged from a month ago, but up 0.3 percentage points over a year earlier.

The delinquency ratio for CRELs remained at 1.4 percent from the previous month, but up 0.7 percentage points from May 2022. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollars) ■