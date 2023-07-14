UAE seeks to reduce energy consumption

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday outlined its electric vehicles policy, as the energy-rich country seeks to reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions in the transport sector.

UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei announced the details of the policy, which has already been approved by the UAE cabinet, the official news agency WAM reported.

The UAE will provide “economic, environmental, and social incentives” to promote the use of electric vehicles and increase their sales, build a world-class infrastructure for the use of electric vehicles, and have legislative and technical frameworks for recycling electric vehicle batteries locally, the minister was quoted as saying.

Through implementing the policy, the UAE government also aims to create a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in collaboration with partners from the private sector, so as to strengthen UAE’s competitiveness in related sectors, said the report.

The policy will help the UAE achieve its objectives of reducing energy consumption by 40 percent and carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes in the transport sector by 2050, and increasing the share of electric vehicles to 50 percent of total vehicles on the country’s roads at the same time, the report added. ■