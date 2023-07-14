UK economy shrinks by 0.1 pct in May: ONS

The United Kingdom’s (UK) economy shrank by 0.1 percent month-on-month in May after growth of 0.2 percent in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Thursday.

Production output fell by 0.6 percent in May, as the sector was the main contributor to the monthly fall, the ONS noted. The construction sector fell by 0.2 percent and services output showed no growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell slightly as manufacturing, energy generation and construction all fell back with some industries impacted by an extra public holiday for King Charles III’s coronation, ONS Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said.

“Meanwhile, despite the Coronation Bank Holiday, pubs and bars saw sales fall after a strong April. Employment agencies also saw another poor month,” Morgan added.

May’s GDP figures demonstrate that the UK economy remains listless, and that the recovery signaled by many of the business surveys has not taken hold yet, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics consultancy, said.

GDP has shown no growth in the three months to May, according to the ONS.