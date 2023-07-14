UN fears rapid escalation of tensions on Lebanon-Israel border

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday warned of a rapid escalation of the tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border, the National News Agency reported.

“The tensions that took place on the border over the past days indicate that events could develop quickly,” Candice Ardell, deputy director of the UNIFIL Media Office, was quoted as saying.

The UN official urged Israel and Lebanon to avoid activities that may increase tensions, said the report.

An Israeli drone on Wednesday attacked Hezbollah members as they were setting up a watch tower on the outskirts of Lebanon’s southern border town of Yarine, injuring three of them, Lebanon’s Elnashra news website reported.

Hezbollah then shot down the drone in response, said the report.

Ardell confirmed that the UNIFIL has contacted the authorities of both Israel and Lebanon, as the UN peacekeepers continued to monitor the situation on the border.

