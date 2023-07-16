Netanyahu “in good condition” after dizzy spell

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sent to hospital on Saturday after he complained of dizziness, his office said.

Netanyahu, 73, is “in good condition and is undergoing a medical examination,” according to a statement released by his office.

“The initial assessment is dehydration,” the Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv where Netanyahu was being treated and PM office said in a joint statement.

Netanyahu had spent several hours in the heat at the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel on Friday, and complained of slight dizziness on Saturday before he was admitted to hospital, Israeli media quoted the medical center and his office as saying. ■

