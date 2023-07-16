Sandstorms in SE Iran send hundreds to medical centers

A total of 769 people have sought medical attention in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan since Wednesday because of health problems caused by a new wave of sandstorms, official news agency IRNA reported Saturday.

Majid Mohebi, head of the province’s Disaster Mitigation and Management Organization, said out of those affected, 71 individuals were admitted to hospitals for treatments related to respiratory, heart or eye conditions triggered by the sandstorms.

The counties most affected by the sandstorms include Zabol, Zehak, Hamoun, Hirmand, and Nimrouz, he added.

According to Mohsen Heidari, the director general of the province’s meteorological organization, strong winds are expected to continue until Sunday, potentially leading to additional sandstorms, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Earlier in July, Mohebi stated that over a span of five days, sandstorms had caused 833 individuals to seek medical attention in the province, with 128 of them requiring hospitalization. ■