Arsenal complete signing of England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham

Arsenal and West Ham United have confirmed that England international Declan Rice has completed his record move between the two clubs.

Rice has joined Arsenal for a fee of 105 million pounds (137.5 million U.S. dollars), which is a record fee for a transfer between two British clubs, and signed a “long term contract” with Arsenal, according to the club’s website.

Coach Mikel Arteta said the 24-year-old, who has made 43 appearances for England, was “a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.”

Meanwhile Rice posted a ‘goodbye’ message to West Ham, after helping the club win last season’s Conference League title.

“I can’t believe an incredible 10 years has come to an end. West Ham has been a massive part of my life on and off the pitch. Saying goodbye is never easy.”

“I’ve had some unbelievable highs, none higher than that night in Prague. I’ve also grown a lot as a person, a player and as a captain.”

“From the very first moment I captained the side, I have felt nothing other than pride and passion. As a captain, delivering that European trophy was the icing on the cake.”

“My connection with the fans means everything to me and my family. You have treated us like one of your own since the day I arrived. Thank you,” he wrote. ■