Brits remain main source for Cyprus tourism, Israelis close behind

Cyprus has seen a robust rebound of holidaymakers this year, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Britain remains the main source of tourism for the local holiday industry, new figures show. Arrivals from the UK are complimented by a healthy flow of arrivals from Israel, Poland, and Sweden

The bigger picture shows arrivals experienced increase of 22.7 percent in June 2023 compared to this time in 2022.

Between January and June this year, arrivals topped 1.6 million – recording a remarkable 32 percent increase on last year.

As a vital cog in the economy, tourism supports thousands of jobs in hotels, restaurants, beach sports and entertainment venues.

Arrivals from Russia and Ukraine, which accounted for about 22 percent of all foreign visitors, stopped almost completely as a result of European Union sanctions on Russia over the conflict.

Arrivals in 2019, the last full tourist year before the COVID-19 pandemic, reached almost four million.