Building collapse kills 7 in Cairo

At least seven people were killed and another one was wounded on Monday after a five-story building collapsed in the Egyptian capital.

Rescue teams are searching for a missing woman under the rubble, the state-run Ahram website reported.

Meanwhile, two neighboring buildings have been evacuated until municipal authorities examine their safety.

The accident just happened a day after two buildings collapsed in Alexandria and Beheira governorates in northern Egypt, killing five people and wounding 11 others. ■