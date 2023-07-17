Building collapse kills 7 in Cairo

July 17, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Egypt, Mediterranean Focus, Top Story 0

Rescuers work at a building collapse accident site in Cairo, Egypt, July 17, 2023. At least seven people were killed and another one was wounded on Monday after a five-story building collapsed here in the Egyptian capital. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

At least seven people were killed and another one was wounded on Monday after a five-story building collapsed in the Egyptian capital.

Rescue teams are searching for a missing woman under the rubble, the state-run Ahram website reported.

Meanwhile, two neighboring buildings have been evacuated until municipal authorities examine their safety.

The accident just happened a day after two buildings collapsed in Alexandria and Beheira governorates in northern Egypt, killing five people and wounding 11 others. ■

