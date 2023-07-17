Electric flows across Cyprus, despite increased aircon use

The electricity supply continues to flow uninterrupted across Cyprus despite increased demand due to the heatwave.

EAC Spokesperson Christina Papadopoulou said problems caused by the increased use of air conditioners no longer presents a major problem due to the upgrading of the network

For years, Cyprus was blighted by power outages during warm summers when air conditioners across the island were turned onto full throttle.

In a separate development, medical authorities on Sunday reported the first heatstroke death this year as a Sahara heatwave persisted for a fourth day and the meteorology service predicted it will continue for at least one more week.