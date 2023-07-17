Erdogan to open new airport terminal in Cyprus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit northern Cyprus this week to open a new airport terminal on the outskirts of Nicosia.

According to a bulletin from the Turkish Cypriot PIO, Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and northern Cyprus from July 17th to 20th.

During his visit to the ‘TRNC’, he will hold discussions with Ersin Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot leader.

The Turkish President was in north Cyprus last month on his first overseas trip since winning re-election. According to a press statement from Erdogan’s office, during this previous trip, he discussed ‘developments on the island in detail with regard to their regional and global dimensions’.

The north of Cyprus – or ‘TRNC’ – is recognized only by Turkey and does not enjoy international recognition.

