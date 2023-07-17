First heatstroke death in Cyprus, heatwave continues

Cyprus medical authorities on Sunday reported the first heatstroke death this year as a Sahara heatwave persisted for a fourth day and the meteorology service predicted it will continue for at least one more week.
The spokesman of the State Health Services Organization Charalambos Charilaou said that the death relates to a 90-year-old man who collapsed at a care house.
Charilaou said that two more people aged 77 and 78 were also taken to hospital after developing heatstroke-like symptoms.
The heatwave, which originated in the Sahara more than eight days ago, has been searing European countries for a week.
Cyprus has been recording temperatures well over 40 degrees Celsius in the past few days, with the normal temperatures for the season being about 38 degrees Celsius.
Cyprus’ Meteorological Department reported a temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Friday and issued three successive orange (amber) warnings, the last ending late on Sunday, as temperatures persisted at 43 degrees Celsius.
An orange warning is the second-highest warning of a three-level warning system used by authorities to regulate work outdoors during high-heat hours.
Director of the Department of Meteorology Kleanthis Nicolaides said that milder temperatures of around 42 degrees Celsius are forecast for the next few days.
Heatwave: Cyprus endures another blistering day
A heatwave that engulfed most of Europe earlier this week has now reached Cyprus, with 41 degrees Celsius being recorded in Nicosia. The government’s Department of Labor issued safety instructions for people working outdoors, advising [Read More]
Temperatures to climb to 43 degrees in Cyprus
A heatwave that engulfed most of Europe earlier this week has now reached Cyprus, with 41 degrees Celsius being recorded in Nicosia, the country’s meteorology service said on Thursday. It expects temperatures to climb to [Read More]
Heatwave: Cyprus issues rare orange alert as blistering weather grips island
The Cyprus meteorological service has issued an Orange alert, warning the public that temperatures on the island could reach 43oC on Friday. The warning states that: ‘Inland and over the southern and western coastal areas [Read More]
Europe swept by extreme heatwave
Temperatures reached near all-time highs in Italy and Spain on Sunday with even higher temperatures predicted in the coming days. The latest heatwave — the third in Europe this summer — comes as the continent [Read More]