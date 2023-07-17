Immigration: “Inhumane and abnormal displacement process.”

Tunisian President Kais Saied has reiterated his readiness to curb the rising illegal migration problem in the country.

In a statement released by the Tunisian Presidency, Saied described illegal immigration as an “inhumane and abnormal displacement process.”

He highlighted the presence of “criminal networks” involved in human trafficking, which utilize Tunisia as a transit point, posing a threat to the Northern African country.

“Tunisia gives asylum to those who seek refuge in it, but it refuses to be a land of transit or a land of settlement,” added the Tunisian leader.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, the number of illegal immigrants from Tunisia to Italy has been on the rise. ■