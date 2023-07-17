Israel: Bids for offshore natural gas explorations submitted

Four partnerships, consisting of nine Israeli and foreign companies, have submitted bids for offshore natural gas explorations in northern Israel, the country’s Energy Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
The bids are part of a governmental natural gas tender, following previous bid rounds that issued 18 licenses in the past eight years to explore natural gas and oil in the Mediterranean Sea.
The current tender, which was closed for bids on Sunday, covers four zones near Israel’s major gas fields Leviathan and Tamar off the northern coasts.
According to the tender terms, bidders’ names are not disclosed, the ministry noted, adding five of the nine participants are new while the rest already hold licenses for other blocks.
In the coming weeks, ministry experts will examine the compliance of the proposals with the professional and economic threshold conditions and the submitted work plans.
The results will then be forwarded to the Petroleum Council for recommendation and the ministry’s Commissioner for Petroleum Affairs will make a final decision.
