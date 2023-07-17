Saudi Arabia arrests 3 Yemenis for attempted drug smuggling

The Saudi narcotics control authority has arrested three Yemeni individuals who were attempting to smuggle 102,600 pills that are subject to medical regulation.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control, working with the General Directorate of Border Guards, confiscated a significant amount of money from the arrested individuals, the Saudi Gazette reported Saturday.

The report did not specify the timing of the operation but noted that it was carried out in Najran Province, which has a long border with Yemen and is facing a rising problem of illegal drug trafficking.