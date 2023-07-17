The vital work of the Missing Persons committe in Cyprus

Leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties, who participate in the bi-communal dialogue under the auspices of the Slovak Embassy at the Ledra Palace jointly visited the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) on Monday.

According to a press release from the Slovak embassy, this joint activity aims to underline the importance of the CMP for both communities; to express appreciation and acknowledgement of CMP’ s hard humanitarian work; and to reveal the unwavering support of all parties for the continuation of CMP’s operations until the last missing person is identified.

The CMP, established in 1981 by an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities, under the auspices of the United Nations, remains a vital institution dedicated to the search, identification, and return of missing persons to their families, a crucial avenue for healing, closure, and the restoration of human dignity to those affected. The Slovak Embassy press release also published a Joint Communiqué:

As representatives of all political parties in Cyprus, we firmly believe in the humanitarian mandate of CMP to “bring closure to thousands of affected families, through the return of the remains of their missing relatives” ending their profound suffering. Families of the missing have the right to know the fate of their loved ones. CMP’s mission and positive contribution to Humanitarian Imperative, Reconciliation and Peacebuilding, International Obligations, Financial Commitment, Awareness and Advocacy, aligns with our shared commitment to truth, justice, and reconciliation on the island. We urge all relevant stakeholders including international organizations to join us in our commitment to ensuring the CMP’s effectiveness until the last missing person is recovered. We urge them to provide the necessary funding and resources to ensure the conclusive operations of the CMP and the necessary support to the Organization’s role to foster trust and reconciliation between the two communities, healing wounds of the past and building prospects for the future, as well as to fulfil International Obligations based on human rights standards and international conventions, thus upholding the principles of justice. All political parties of Cyprus stand united in our firm belief that the CMP’s important work and operations must continue, by mobilizing resources and engaging the public’s shared responsibility, until the last missing person is identified. Together, we reaffirm our shared vision for a reconciled and peaceful Cyprus, where the rights and dignity of all citizens are respected.