Türkiye beat China 3-1 here on Sunday to clinch its first title in the FIVB women’s Volleyball Nations League.

Led by opposite Melissa Vargas’ 26 points, Türkiye won the title showdown 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16.

Middle blocker Eda Erdem Dundar and opposite Ebrar Karakurt added 12 points each for Türkiye.

With a runner-up finish, China also set its best record in the tournament, with Li Yingying contributing a team-high 21 points. ■