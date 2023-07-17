Wildfires rage in Türkiye amid soaring temperatures

Wildfires broke out in the southern and western provinces of Türkiye over the weekend as summer heat grips a large swathe of the country, local media reported on Monday.

Wildfires were reported in the southern Turkish provinces of Hatay and Mersin as well as the northwestern province of Canakkale over the weekend amid soaring temperatures and low humidity, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

Firefighters were sent to put out the flames in the Kizilkecili village of Canakkale and a neighboring village, the Demiroren News Agency reported.

A total of 19 fires broke out on Sunday, 16 of which have been under control, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.

