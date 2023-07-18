2023 UNDP’s youth leadership program closes in Bahrain

The ninth edition of the annual Youth Leadership Programme sponsored by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Bahrain closed on Monday, the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The seven-week program focused on expanding young people’s understanding of green economy and sustainability in the context of global climate change and strengthening their capacity for social impact, according to the UNDP.

“We support youth initiatives to promote the development of young people’s capabilities, energies, and creativity so that they can contribute to the sustainable development process,” Bahraini Youth Affairs Minister Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi was quoted by BNA as saying at the closing ceremony.

As a prominent UNDP regional program for the Arab countries, the Youth Leadership Programme was launched in 2015 to empower young leaders to achieve Sustainable Development Goals in the Arab region. Bahrain joined the program in its third edition. ■