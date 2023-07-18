Another migrant boat arrives off Cyprus, captain arrested

Cyprus is experiencing an influx of migrant boats off its eastern coastline as good weather continues across the Mediterranean.

On Monday, police arrested a 27-year-old man after he ferried 19 migrants toward the island – they were intercepted in the sea near Paralimni.

According to police, the boat was spotted around 4pm sailing 12 nautical miles, southeast of Cape Greco.

Among the 19 passengers were 13 men, three women and three minors.

The boat is thought to have set sail on the evening of July 15 from Syria. Police say the boat’s navigator is a 27-year-old man, who was arrested and taken into custody.

The remaining 18 passengers have been transferred to the Temporary Accommodation Center in Pournara.

On Friday, 23 migrants were spotted off Cape Greco. Remarkably, it was discovered that a 17-year-old was captaining the vessel with 23 people on board, including women and children.

Two days earlier, a similar vessel was spotted in the same location and escorted to another port in Cyprus. The passengers had all boarded in Syria, and paid thousands of dollars for a place on the boat.

A week earlier, the Cypriot coast guard intercepted and detained a boat carrying 49 off the coast of Paphos, on the western edge of the island.

Cyprus has struggled to absorb the huge numbers of migrants arriving, as it sits on the front-line of the EU’s people trafficking route through the Mediterranean.

Migrant boat with 17 people lands in Cyprus A migrant boat has been shepherded into a Cypriot port after getting into difficulties off the eastern coast of Cyprus. According to Cyprus Radio, the boat had departed from Syria. The small craft was seen [Read More] Cyprus meeting calls for better migrant checks on borders Ministers of interior and immigration of Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus on Saturday called for enhanced surveillance of external European Union (EU) borders to check irregular immigration. In a declaration issued following the end [Read More]