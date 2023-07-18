Biden – Netanyahu hold ‘long and warm conversation’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to visit Washington by U.S. President Joe Biden during a phone conversation on Monday.
The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the two leaders had “a long and warm conversation,” the first time in months, and Biden extended an invitation for Netanyahu to visit the White House “soon.”
The talk focused on bolstering the bond between the two close allies, Iran and the needed efforts to de-escalate violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the statement.
They also talked about continuing the integration of Israel in the Middle East, a process that began in 2020 with the signing of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, in which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco agreed to normalize ties with Israel.
The Biden administration has expressed growing frustration over the Israeli government’s controversial plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system and undermine the power of the Supreme Court, approve more homes for Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and retroactively authorize Israeli settlement outposts that were built without government permits.
Since Netanyahu regained power in late December as the leader of the country’s most right-wing government in history, Biden has refrained from inviting him to the White House.
In late March, Biden described Netanyahu’s coalition government as “extremist” and told reporters that he would not welcome him to Washington “in the near term.”
On Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog flew to Washington to meet with Biden and address Congress.
Netanyahu “in good condition” after dizzy spell
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sent to hospital on Saturday after he complained of dizziness, his office said. Netanyahu, 73, is “in good condition and is undergoing a medical examination,” according to a statement [Read More]
Netanyahu advisors to face prosecution for harassing witness in corruption trial
Three advisors of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be prosecuted, pending a hearing, for allegedly harassing a state witness in the PM’s ongoing corruption trial, the State Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. According to the [Read More]
Netanyahu to overhaul the judiciary system
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that his government will resume the advancement of the contested plan to overhaul the judiciary system as early as this week. Speaking at the opening of the [Read More]