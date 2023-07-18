Erdogan kick starts three-nation tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, kicking start his three-nation tour, during which he hopes to expand investment and financial cooperation with wealthy Gulf states.

Erdogan landed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah and was welcomed by a number of high-ranking Saudi officials, including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Before leaving Türkiye’s largest city of Istanbul earlier in the day, Erdogan told a news conference that the main agenda of his visit to the Gulf states is about investments and financing.

Saudi Arabia is the first leg of Erdogan’s three-nation tour that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar later this week.

Erdoğan will the visit northern Cyprus to open a new airport terminal on the outskirts of Nicosia.

During his visit to the ‘TRNC’, he will hold discussions with Ersin Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot leader.

The north of Cyprus – or ‘TRNC’ – is recognized only by Turkey and does not enjoy international recognition.

