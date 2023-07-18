Iran opens huge new dam, can generate 170 megawatts of electricity

Iran has inaugurated the tallest roller-compacted concrete (RCC) dam in the West Asian region with a height of 151 meters and a 580-meter-long crest, the Iranian president’s office said.

The RCC dam, named Chamshir, was inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, the president’s office said in a press release published on its website.

The Iranian president also launched the first unit of the dam’s hydroelectric power plant at the same ceremony, it added.

The construction of the dam, which has a water intake capacity of 2.3 billion cubic meters, began in 2012 with 230 million euros in investments, according to the press release.

Upon completion, the power plant will have three large units, each capable of generating 55 megawatts of electricity, and two smaller environmental ones with power generation capacities of 5.5 megawatts.

According to the official news agency IRNA, Chamshir is the fifth largest dam in Iran.