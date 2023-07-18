Maccabi Tel Aviv signs point guard Tamir Blatt

Israeli Euroleague club Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday announced the signing of Israeli point guard Tamir Blatt, who played the last two seasons for Alba Berlin.

In 2022, Blatt was part of Alba’s winning of the basketball Bundesliga championship title. Last season he averaged 7.8 points and 4.6 assists in 30 Euroleague games.

Before moving to Germany, Blatt played in the Israeli Super League clubs Hapoel Tel Aviv, Hapoel Holon, with whom he won the state cup in 2018, and Hapoel Jerusalem, where he achieved two more state cups. He has also played for the Israeli national team.

The 26-year-old player is the son of Maccabi’s Head of the Basketball Committee David Blatt, who as head coach led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA finals in 2015, led Maccabi to the Euroleague title the year before, and also coached other top teams in Israel and Europe.

“I am proud to join one of the biggest and most historic teams in all of Europe,” Tamir Blatt said. “I want to use my Euroleague experience to help the club achieve all its goals.”

Maccabi’s head coach Oded Kattash added that “Tamir is a genuine point guard that has proven himself at the Euroleague level. He can contribute in both European and Israeli leagues and that’s a big upgrade.” ■